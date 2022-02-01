Primis and GAMURS Group Sign Exclusive Partnership for Video Monetization

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide (part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), have today announced they signed a one-year exclusive deal with GAMURS Group, the leading Esports, Gaming, and Entertainment media network, for full exclusivity of their video monetization. GAMURS portfolio continues to expand, with a global reach of 50M+ MAU's and 100M content views.



The two experts in their field have formed a strong partnership over the last few years, culminating in a deal that sees GAMURS Group put their full trust in Primis. The Primis player will feature throughout their growing portfolio of domains to reach users and help them discover GAMURS’ video content in the most simple and effective way for maximum yield. The Group is also a content syndication partner, and their content is available as part of Primis’ expansive video library.

Both partners have been vocal about a need for more transparency in the industry. Last week, Primis announced the release of their Ads.txt Wizard , the latest update to their free transparency initiative, Sellers.guide, and GAMURS were given early access. GAMURS deals with a large amount of M&As, seeing firsthand how monetization partners take advantage of publishers, calling it out on social media . They've been using Sellers.guide to clean up their ads.txt files and identify areas of concern in the monetization potential of future acquisitions.

"With Primis, we have exceeded our revenue expectations. They support our growth and help us to build a clean network of domains. Having seen what we have achieved in a short period in Q4 2021, we are very excited to see what is possible when we push that lever to full speed in 2022," said Riad Chikhani, Founder and CEO of GAMURS Group.

"This deal and its exclusivity mark a new milestone in our partnership. It comes from a similar mindset and vision for what we want to achieve within the industry," says Eyal Topper, VP Publishers at Primis. "Thanks to optimization efforts from both parties, we've seen an improvement in average time on site and user engagement across GAMURS' network of sites. We've also been able to help solidify their position as a leading publisher in the gaming vertical through content distribution."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content.

The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don't interact with.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the adtech supply chain. Sellers.guide compares ads.txt files with sellers.json. This week they released the Ads.txt Wizard, an automated tool to clean ads.txt and help publishers regain control of their inventory.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

Website: www.primis.tech , www.sellers.guide

Twitter: @sellers_guide, @PrimisLtd

LinkedIn: Sellers.guide, Primis UM

About GAMURS Group:

The leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network boasts 50 million monthly active users and generates over 100 million content views. It includes Dot Esports, the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Gamepur, a fast-growing voice in gaming journalism covering the expansive gaming world from a hobbyist's perspective, Pro Game Guides, in-depth guides and top resources for other gaming titles, TouchTapPlay, a top destination for everything mobile gaming, We Got This Covered, a leading, independent voice on the entertainment news, and The Mary Sue, one of the world's leading women's and inclusive entertainment news sites, and more.

Media Contact: Kyle Kuhnel Broadsheet Communications for Primis kyle@broadsheetcomms.com