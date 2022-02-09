eLeaP LMS Adds Continuing Education Management Feature
Recognize and manage the continuing education of employees using the comprehensive continuing education management feature in the eLeaP LMS.
We value customer feedback, and if enough customers request a particular feature or improvement, we’re going to find a way to make it happen.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large percentage of businesses and organizations have one or more employees who are licensed professionals or are certified in an area of expertise. Maintaining those licenses and certifications typically requires obtaining continuing education units (CEUs) at regular intervals. Although this learning-related activity is a vital aspect of professionalism, many learning management system (LMS) software solutions do not include continuing education management. This was true for the eLeaP LMS, until now.
“With the addition of a continuing education management feature to our flagship LMS offering, eLeaP continues to innovate in ways that meet the needs of our customers,” said Don Weobong, Founder and President of Telania LLC, a software solutions company based in Louisville, Kentucky, that serves the needs of small to medium-sized enterprises needing effective but user-friendly software tools for improving efficiency and productivity.
Weobong went on to say, “We value customer feedback, and if enough customers request a particular feature or improvement, we’re going to find a way to make it happen.” eLeaP learning management system account administrators need only enable the continuing education management feature for employees to take advantage of it. In the “my credentials” tab, users can create a new license or certification and its CEU requirements, import CEUs earned outside the eLeaP system, or take relevant coursework available within the eLeaP course library to accumulate the needed number of CEUs. Users will be able to see at-a-glance where they’re at relative to CEU requirements fulfilled versus CEUs still needed for the next licensure or certification period.
Our Admins are also able to easily manage continuing education for their teams. Clicking on the “Continuing Education” tab along the top or the “See CE Reports” in the CE box of the dashboard will take Admins into the Manage Continuing Education module where the first tab on the screen is a CE Overview for their entire organization, including on the right side a listing of upcoming credential renewals.
When Admins click on the “All Credentials” tab of the Mange CE module, they’ll get a listing of all credentials in their organization by employee. This list can be quickly filtered to show Renewals Completed, Renewals Missed, and Renewals Expire Soon. Admins can also search for credentials by the name of the credential, filter by user (employee), or filter by credential type (license or certification). If Admins need to add a new credential to the system, whether for themselves or another employee, they can do that by clicking on the blue “Add Credential” button on the right side of the screen. Individual employee users of eLeaP LMS can also add a new credential for themselves from the “My Credentials” tab of the Manage CE module.
When users click the blue “Add Credential” button, they’ll get a pop-up screen where they can specify whether the credential is a license (required by state law) or a certification undertaken voluntarily for professional credibility and fill in the details for the selected credential.
This continuing education system will help many customers ensure that their professional staff are trained up and have the proper credentials to meet their requirements. This can be the difference between success and failure and sometimes legal liability. Be sure to check out the Continuing Education system along with many other useful features like the CFR Part 11 compliance tools available to life sciences organizations.
Continuing Education Management with the eLeaP LMS