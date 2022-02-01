St. Albans Barracks/ DUI, VCO, DLS and C&N

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2000475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/01/22 @ 0057hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Conger Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: mostly clear, some drifted snow in spots

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan Therrien

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Vt

VEHICLE: Saab 95

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NWMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the single vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia, Vermont. Operator of the crash was identified as Jordan Therrien from St. Albans, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Therrien was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was in a violation of his conditions of release by operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigation also revealed that Therrien was traveling approximately 120 mph, prior to the crash. Further investigation revealed Therrien was also operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Therrien was arrested and transported initially to the NWMC for the injuries sustained from the crash. Therrien was later released with a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 14, 2022 @ 08:30 hours.