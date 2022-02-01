Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,884 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ DUI, VCO, DLS and C&N

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2000475                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans                                      

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/22 @ 0057hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Conger Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: mostly clear, some drifted snow in spots

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan Therrien

AGE:   20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Vt

 

VEHICLE: Saab 95

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NWMC

  

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the single vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia, Vermont. Operator of the crash was identified as Jordan Therrien from St. Albans, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Therrien was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was in a violation of his conditions of release by operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigation also revealed that Therrien was traveling approximately 120 mph, prior to the crash. Further investigation revealed Therrien was also operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Therrien was arrested and transported initially to the NWMC for the injuries sustained from the crash. Therrien was later released with a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 14, 2022 @ 08:30 hours.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ DUI, VCO, DLS and C&N

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.