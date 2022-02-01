St. Albans Barracks/ DUI, VCO, DLS and C&N
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2000475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/01/22 @ 0057hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Highway
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Conger Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: mostly clear, some drifted snow in spots
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan Therrien
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Vt
VEHICLE: Saab 95
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the single vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia, Vermont. Operator of the crash was identified as Jordan Therrien from St. Albans, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Therrien was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was in a violation of his conditions of release by operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigation also revealed that Therrien was traveling approximately 120 mph, prior to the crash. Further investigation revealed Therrien was also operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Therrien was arrested and transported initially to the NWMC for the injuries sustained from the crash. Therrien was later released with a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 14, 2022 @ 08:30 hours.