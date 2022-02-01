Charitable Initiatives Support The Trust And Foundations Market Growth

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market of trust and foundations market. People are coming forward to help others in difficult times by providing with any kind of assistance that can ease the life of the needy. According to the statistics provided by the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), approximately 90% of high net worth households give charity. NPT statistics show that Americans gave $449.64 billion to charity in 2019. Around 69% of total giving came from individuals and around 17% from foundations. Therefore, an increase in charity by individuals, family, and personal foundations helps in driving the growth trust and foundation market.

The global trust and foundations market size is expected to grow from $142.97 billion in 2021 to $154.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global trust and foundations market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $204.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds. The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state and cultural level with Central and State governments. For instance, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India. It provided cataract surgeries to the elderly.

According to the global trust and foundations market report, there is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue if environmental change. From Greta’s movement, ‘Fridays for Future’ to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing the attention towards climate change. For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund that helps by providing financial assistance to the projects directed towards protecting the environment.

Major players covered in the global trust and foundations industry are United Way Worldwide, Feeding America, Task Force for Global Health, Salvation Army, American National Red Cross, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Americares Foundation, Food for the Poor, United States Fund for UNICEF, MAP International, Mount Sinai Health Systems, Save the Children Federation, Mayo Clinic, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, United Nations Foundation, John D and Catherine T Macarthur Foundation, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

TBRC’s global trust and foundations market analysis report is segmented by type into grantmaking non-profit, public foundation, corporate foundation, company-sponsored foundation, grantmaking public charities, independent foundations, community foundation, private family foundation, arts foundation, operating foundations, by type of donors into small scale donor, mid-scale donor, major donors, by frequency of donation into recurring donors, lapsed donors, new donors.



