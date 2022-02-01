Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast To Almost Double By 2030

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Global Revenue of $546 Bn in 2021 expected to reach $1,007 Bn by 2030. All three segments – Beer, Wine & Brandy and Spirits – are showing strong growth.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ever-increasing global population and successful COVID recovery strategies are driving growth in the alcoholic beverages market.

The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by companies producing alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. Major brewers, distillers and distributors in the market include Anheuser Busch InBev, Heineken, Diageo, the Carlsberg Group and Pernod Ricard.

As per data on the Global Market Model, Asia Pacific continues to have the largest alcoholic beverages market share, with its relative share marginally increasing from 41.9% in 2021 to 44.2% by 2030. North America and Western Europe are the next largest markets and are forecast to slightly fall in size by 2030 (North America: 23.5% in 2021 to 20.9% in 2030; Western Europe: 20.9% in 2021 to 17.9% in 2030). South America and Africa are expected to increase their market share.

In fact, Africa showed the strongest alcoholic beverages market growth in the historic period (2015-2020) while South America is expected to grow the fastest between 2020-2030. The smaller markets in Eastern Europe and the Middle East are forecast to see almost static growth between now and 2030 (around 4% and 2% respectively).

Historically, Australia experienced very strong population growth between 2015-2019 with a compound annual growth rate of 10.7%. However, Australia’s consumption rate per capita fell by roughly the same amount (-10.35%), over the same period. India and Russia showed the strongest growth in consumption per capita between 2010-2020 (9.6% and 8.0% respectively).

China and the USA have consistently been the top consumers over the historic period (2010-2020), sharing almost 64% of the total market between them (32.9% and 30.9% respectively).

The Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alcoholic beverages market overviews, analyzes and forecasts alcoholic beverages market size, share, alcoholic beverages market players, alcoholic beverages market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Related reports on this topic include:

Food and Beverages Global Market Report, Opportunities and Strategies to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverages-market

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

