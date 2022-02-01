Advances Technological Solutions Transform The Smart Textiles Market

Smart Textiles Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements are shaping the smart textiles market. Major companies operating in the smart textiles sector are focused on developing advanced technological solutions for smart textiles to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Chronolife, a France-based digital health company launched Nexkin, a washable smart T-shirt that monitors six physiological markers and allows for risk reduction, prevention, and remote monitoring. This involves the combination of AI-powered real-time analytics, biometric scanners, and wearable sensors to record abdominal and thoracic breathing, electrocardiogram, body temperature, pulmonary impedance, and physical activity.

The global smart textiles market size is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $3.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart textile market share is expected to reach $9.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.7%.

Surging demand for smart wearable devices is expected to propel the growth of the smart textiles market going forward. Smart wearable devices are electronic devices powered by microprocessors that are integrated into clothing, worn as accessories, and implanted in the body to send and receive data via the internet. Smart wearable devices include smart jackets, smart glasses, smart shirts, smart jewelry, smartwatches, and others. According to the smart textiles market overview, there is a surge in demand for smart wearable devices as they provide real-time information of users’ well-being and are the future for portable energy systems, high-tech sportswear, health monitoring systems, workwear, and military camouflages. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, a US-based networking hardware company, the number of connected wearable devices is expected to reach 1,105 million by 2022, up from 593 million in 2021. Therefore, the surging demand for smart wearable devices is promoting the of the smart textiles market growth.

Major players covered in the global smart textiles industry are DuPont, AiQ Smart Clothing, Interactive Wear AG, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Adidas AG, Outlast Technologies LLC, Ohmatex, Vista Medical Ltd., Google Inc., Noble Biomaterials, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, DiPole Materials, Thermosoft International Corporation, and Chronolife.

TBRC’s global smart textiles market analysis report is segmented by type into passive, active, ultra-smart, by function into energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, luminescent, others, by end-user into fashion and entertainment, sports and fitness, medical, transportation, protection and military, architecture, others.

The report is segmented by type into passive, active, ultra-smart, by function into energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, luminescent, others, by end-user into fashion and entertainment, sports and fitness, medical, transportation, protection and military, architecture, others.

