Sports Nutrition Market Growth Revenue and Business Opportunities in Coming Years

Global Sports Nutrition Market

Sports nutrition products made of organic, vegan, and gluten free ingredients are gaining high traction amongst consumers of developed regions

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Nutrition Market by Type, End User, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global sports nutrition market size was valued at $34.8 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $67.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A large number of gyms, fitness centers, and athletic centers are being built in many countries across the world. This is due to the increase in fitness and health conscious people. This is leading to an increase in the number of people that are visiting these establishments, and to get peak performance and results, they are consuming sports nutrition products. Most of the consumers use sports drinks to fuel their performance and protein powders to gain muscle mass and speed up the process of muscle regeneration. Serious bodybuilders also use creatine, BCAA, and other types of supplements that further promote muscle mass gains and helps provide the desired musculature. Other products like RTD protein drinks and energy bars are heavily consumed by sports people as well as regular, non-sports consumers as they are healthier than consuming sodas or other forms of snacks.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/749

The sports nutrition market is highly fragmented with significant presence of a large number of regional players. Sports nutrition have gained huge traction over the last few years, owing to which various low-quality sports nutrition are flooded in the market. The right type of sports nutrition has no side effect on the consumers. However, counterfeit and low-quality sports nutrition available in the market might increase the risk of allergies and diseases. Low-quality ingredients and production might cause the body harm rather than helping the body. A lot of these counterfeits imitate big brands and names, which tarnishes the brand image. International organizations in collusion with leading brands have introduced stringent rules and regulations to curb well entrenched system of counterfeiting however, more efforts need to be made regionally and globally in order to scuttle the rapidly advancing counterfeiting market. Therefore, availability of low-quality counterfeit product hampers the overall expansion of the market in terms of value sales.

The global report is studied on the basis of type, material, price point and sales channel. By type, the market is divided into protein powder, ISO drink powder, sports supplements, RTD protein drinks, sports drinks, energy bars, and others. By end user, the market is studied across athletes, bodybuilders, and lifestyle users. By sales channel, the market is studied hypermarket/supermarket, drugs and specialty stores, fitness centers, and online channels.

Some of the major players profiled for in the sports nutrition market analysis include Abbott Nutrition, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia Plc., GNC Holdings, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/749

The global sports nutrition market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America leads in terms of sports nutrition market share for 2020, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow with significant sports nutrition market growth during the forecast period owing to growing disposable income, extensive advertising and promotion, and large scale urbanization. China along with India and South East Asian countries is likely to witness increased demand of sports nutrition products in the coming years.

