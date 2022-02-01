Gabon - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Gabon’s government readies to sell a stake in the incumbent telco

The government has in the past demonstrated effective husbandry of the resources at its disposal.



Having previously failed to sell most of its remaining interest in Moov Gabon in a bid to attract the financial support and skills of foreign players, the 2021 Finance Law included provisions for the government again to whittle down its holdings in several companies, including Moov Gabon. Some share will be retained in the company, enabling the state to retain some influence on its management decisions.



The country has sufficient international internet bandwidth on submarine cables, while progressive work on the CAB cable has also increased backhaul capacity supporting mobile data traffic. The government’s universal service strategy since 2016 has aimed to eliminate mobile coverage ‘white spots’ increase the reach of broadband services, and improve internet and mobile connectivity. Eventually the entire country will be covered by networks under the universal service. The fund was provided for by the Telecommunications Law and is financed through contributions made by telcos. The government continues to invest in national and international fibre connectivity in a bid to increase the contribution of digital services to GDP, in line with the objectives of the Gabonese Emerging Strategic Plan.



These measures are being supported by private sector operators. Moov Gabon in mid-2021 began investing XAF10 billion in network infrastructure to provide national 3G and LTE coverage, supporting mobile data rates of up to 10Mb/s.Group Vivendi Africa (GVA) has also expanded the reach of its fibre network since having been awarded a telecoms license in January 2017. Its fibre-based CanalBox service has been available in Libreville since mid-2017, and is to be extended to Port-Gentil and other urban centres later in 2022.





Gabon Telecom to trial 5G in Libreville;

Airtel Africa sells its telecom tower business in Gabon to Helios Towers;

GVA to launch CanalBox FttP service in Port-Gentil later in 2022;

Moov Gabon and Airtel Gabon renew mobile licences for ten years;

Government commits XAF150 billion in backbone infrastructure work;

Gabon and Congo end mobile roaming charges;

Universal Service project gets underway, aiming to deliver telecom services to 2,700 villages;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2021, operator data to Q3 2021, assessment of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Moov Gabon (Maroc Telecom, Libertis, Gabon Telecom, Telecel Gabon), Airtel Gabon (Zain), Bintel (USAN, Azur), Internet Gabon, Solsi, IBN Corporate







