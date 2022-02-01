Largest Set Top Box Companies in the World 2022 | IMARC Group

Global Set-Top Box Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set-top box (STB) or television decoder, is an electronic gadget that receives and decodes digital television signals into analog for enabling users to view video content. It includes storage, radiofrequency (RF) modular, flash front panel, random access memory (RAM), audio and video interfaces. At present, STB is commercially available in varying types, such as satellite, cable, digital terrestrial television (DTT), and internet protocol (IP) set-top boxes.

The global set-top box market reached a value of US$ 17.17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The increasing competition in the global industry and strategic collaborations between the key players and manufacturers to introduce advanced set-top-box technology are majorly driving the set-top box market growth. For instance, On September 30, 2021, Technicolor, A France-based organization, deployed next-generation android set-top boxes in Italy for providing the access of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms to the Italian household and broadcasters. In line with this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government of different countries to make STBs compulsory is contributing to the market growth.

Some of the Top 10 Leaders in the Global Set-Top-Box Industry

ARRIS International

HUMAX Electronics

DISH Network

Roku

Huawei Technologies Co.

Technicolor

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Samsung Group

EchoStar Corporation

Skyworth Digital

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

