Largest Set Top Box Companies in the World 2022 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set-top box (STB) or television decoder, is an electronic gadget that receives and decodes digital television signals into analog for enabling users to view video content. It includes storage, radiofrequency (RF) modular, flash front panel, random access memory (RAM), audio and video interfaces. At present, STB is commercially available in varying types, such as satellite, cable, digital terrestrial television (DTT), and internet protocol (IP) set-top boxes.
The global set-top box market reached a value of US$ 17.17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/set-top-box-market/requestsample
The increasing competition in the global industry and strategic collaborations between the key players and manufacturers to introduce advanced set-top-box technology are majorly driving the set-top box market growth. For instance, On September 30, 2021, Technicolor, A France-based organization, deployed next-generation android set-top boxes in Italy for providing the access of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms to the Italian household and broadcasters. In line with this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government of different countries to make STBs compulsory is contributing to the market growth.
Some of the Top 10 Leaders in the Global Set-Top-Box Industry
ARRIS International
HUMAX Electronics
DISH Network
Roku
Huawei Technologies Co.
Technicolor
Apple Inc.
Google Inc.
Samsung Group
EchoStar Corporation
Skyworth Digital
Read More: Top 10 Manufacturing Companies in the Set-Top Box Industry
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Radiopharmaceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radiopharmaceuticals-market
Virtual Reality Gaming Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-market
Automotive Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electronics-market
Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market
Telecom Api Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-api-market
Structural Health Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market
Iot Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-security-market
Construction Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/construction-robots-market
In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-enzymes-market
Roofing Materials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/roofing-materials-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here