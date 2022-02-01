Top Green Packaging Companies in World 2022 | By IMARC Group

Global Green Packaging Market

Green packaging, also called sustainable packaging, represents the utilization of sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques for the packaging of goods.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green packaging, also called sustainable packaging, represents the utilization of sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques for the packaging of goods. It involves the usage of biodegradable and plant-based plastics in addition to recycled molded packaging and used polyethylene bags. When compared to the conventionally used synthetic packaging solutions, green packaging has a reduced carbon footprint and is better for maintaining human and ecological health in the long run. Green packaging further limits the amount of waste and emissions generated during the manufacturing process. As a result, these packaging solutions are used across numerous sectors, including food and beverage (F&B), healthcare, personal care, etc.

The global green packaging market reached a value of US$ 232 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 319 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

The growing awareness among consumers and manufacturers towards the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable living is among the primary factors driving the green packaging market. In line with this, the implementation of various stringent environmental regulations by government bodies and the incorporation of renewably sourced materials in manufacturing processes are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, several industries are including green packaging as a part of their Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) and opting for eco-friendly packaging product variants, such as paper, glass, and metals that can be easily recycled. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at augmenting the production processes of these materials, such as via the development of bio-based resins, are anticipated to fuel the green packaging market over the forecasted period.

Some of Top 10 Players in the Global Green Packaging Market:

Uflex limited

ELOPAK AS

Amcor Limited

DuPont

Mondi Limited

Ardagh Group Company

PlastiPak Holdings

Bemis Company

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International S.A.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

