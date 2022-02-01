OTC Artificial Tears Market Expected to Rise at 5.20% CAGR during 2022-2027

IMARC Group expects the global OTC artificial tears market to reach US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over Counter (OTC) artificial tears are lubricant eye drops that are primarily used for treating dryness and providing relief from pain in the eyes. Manufactured using carboxymethyl cellulose, polyvinyl alcohol, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, and hyaluronic acid, their usage helps in treating various eye disorders, such as infections and allergies. These eye drops are widely available in the market in the form of ointment, spray, emulsion, solution, and gel.

OTC Artificial Tears Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of dry eye syndrome. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies by key market players to develop artificial tears, including small molecule, biologic and recombinant, is significantly contributing to the market growth across the globe.

Moreover, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop effective product variants have created a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the growing geriatric population that is more prone to developing eye disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure and continual improvements in e-pharmacy solutions are also providing an impetus to market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alcon, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nicox S.A., OASIS Medical, OCuSOFT Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Similasan Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, container type, formulation, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Solution

Ointment

Emulsion

Gel

Spray Solution

Suspensions

Breakup by Container Type:

Plastic Single Dose Container

Plastic Multi-Dose Container

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Preservative Based

Non-Preservative Based

Breakup by Application:

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies

Infections

UV and Blue Light Protection

Contact Lens Moisture Retention

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.