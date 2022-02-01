SaaS Alerts Announces Stellar 2021 Growth and Performance; Tops 350+ MSP Partners serving over 100K SMB End Users
Rapid community adoption and continued product innovation drive impressive results for MSP-exclusive SaaS App Security Start-up Addressing Threat Landscape
2021 has been an amazing year for us and 2022 is shaping up to be even better. We’re grateful to our hundreds of MSP partners who recognized our vision from the start.”WILMINGTON, NC, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS Alerts, the cybersecurity company purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect and monetize their customers’ core business SaaS applications, today revealed its 2021 growth and key performance accelerants.
Since its Beta launch in August 2020 and general availability of the platform in January of 2021, SaaS Alerts has rapidly expanded its MSP partner base to now include over 350 Managed Service Providers supporting over 100,000 Small-to-Midsize Business (SMB) cloud application accounts with SaaS Application Monitoring, Alerting and Remediation.
The accelerated rate of SaaS Application adoption by businesses, driven in part by the need to provide collaboration and productivity tools to enable remote workforces - along with the need for more centralized and tightly controlled business data resources, has continued to elevate awareness and critical concern for major threat vectors and security gaps that exist in SaaS Application security. These same security concerns present new opportunities for MSPs - a way to better safeguard their clients while offering SaaS security services that will also drive a profitable new revenue stream for their MSP.
SaaS Alerts was designed to help MSPs monitor and protect their customers’ usage of today’s most popular SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox and more – and to safeguard against security threats to a business’ SaaS environment such as data theft, data that’s at risk due to unintentional employee mishaps and actions taken by bad actors.
“I’m so very proud of what the SaaS Alerts Team has accomplished in such a short period of time,” said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. “2021 has been an amazing year for us and 2022 is shaping up to be even better. We’re grateful to our hundreds of MSP partners who recognized our vision from the start and who continue to work with us every day to enhance the SaaS Alerts platform for the entire MSP community.”
Key 2021 milestones and achievements include:
Corporate Momentum and Adoption
● Released General Availability of SaaS Alerts Platform - Jan 20, 2021
● Grew MSP Partner base to 360 MSPs
● Added over 125,000 SMB end user accounts via its MSP Partners
● Logged over 50M Security Events to-date
● Raised a total of $4.5M in funding
○ In coordination with Channel Angels, created the first-ever channel software funding vehicle allowing MSPs to invest - MSP Owners/Employees now account for over $500K of total $4.5M funding.
● Launched strategic partnership with Zomentum to help MSPs increase their cybersecurity revenue.
● Launched strategic partnership with Solutions Granted to offer MSPs a multi-layered approach to SaaS cybersecurity.
● Released first-ever SASI (SaaS Application Security Insights) Report to analyze and provide actionable insights on the SaaS application behavior of small and mid-sized businesses.
Product Innovation
● Released new security reporting module with automated scheduling capabilities
● Released ability to customize event alert thresholds
● Added over 100 new alerts
● Added ticket suppression capabilities to reduce unnecessary alerts
● Added remediation recommendations for every critical/medium alert to help Tier 1 technicians resolve saas security issues
● Added the ability to whitelist IP addresses and locations down to the individual account level
MSP Tools Division
In 2021, while MSPs remain high-risk, valuable targets for malicious cyber actors, the company committed resources and dedicated team members to focus on adding product capabilities for MSPs to monitor the user behavior associated with the tools within their own tool stack (eg. IT Documentation, RMM). To date, the company has released two such capabilities with several others in pipeline:
● Released first-ever third-party security monitoring of user behavior in IT Documentation Platform, IT Glue - SaaS Alerts’ support for IT Glue monitors user activity inside of the application and automatically alerts MSP executives when unusual behavior occurs.
● Released first-ever third-party security monitoring of user behavior in RMM Platform, NinjaOne - SaaS Alerts’ support for NinjaOne monitors user activity inside of the application and automatically alerts MSP executives when unusual behavior occurs
Key 2021 Hires and Leadership Appointments
● Jim Lippie appointed CEO - January 2021
● Pat Sullivan - Vice President of Sales - March 2021
● Harsh Maur - Software Engineer, DevSecOps Lead - July 2021
● Liran Baron - Director of Technical Operations - August 2021
● Bob Baker - Sr. Account Manager - September 2021
To help MSPs navigate the impending Microsoft 365 price increases which take effect on March 1st, SaaS Alerts is hosting a series of educational webinars providing a primer on what the new pricing means for each license type and how MSPs can right-size the security and cost of Microsoft 365 for their customers. Interested MSPs can register for one of three webinars being held on February 8th, 15th and 23rd. Every webinar attendee will receive access to a MSFT 365 pricing calculator which incorporates the price increases and includes options for different margin expectations. Webinar registration at: https://saasalerts.com/microsoft-price-increase-webinar/
About Saas Alerts
SaaS Alerts is the cyber security company purpose built for MSPs to protect and monetize customer core SaaS business applications. SaaS Alerts offers a unified, real-time monitoring platform for MSPs to protect against: data theft, data at risk and bad actors and integrates with the most popular SaaS Applications. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.
