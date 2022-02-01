Rutland Barracks // DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000464
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/31/22 @ 2135 hours
STREET: VT RT 140
TOWN: Poultney
WEATHER: Clear
Suspect: Edward M. Dumas
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/31/2022 at approximately 2135 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT RT 140 in Poultney, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Edward Dumas, was traveling north on VT Route 140 when he exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. Further investigation revealed Dumas was operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Dumas was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Castleton Police Department where he was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours