Rutland Barracks // DUI Crash

CASE#: 22B4000464

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/31/22 @ 2135 hours

STREET: VT RT 140

TOWN: Poultney

WEATHER: Clear

Suspect: Edward M. Dumas

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/31/2022 at approximately 2135 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on VT RT 140 in Poultney, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Edward Dumas, was traveling north on VT Route 140 when he exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. Further investigation revealed Dumas was operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Dumas was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Castleton Police Department where he was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours