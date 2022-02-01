Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automated material handling equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automated material handling equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Material handling includes a wide range of activities, such as movement, storage, control, protection, etc., which are performed during manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of products and materials. Nowadays, it is commonly conducted using automated handling equipment to minimize human intervention and improve logistics management. It also helps in forecasting, resource allocation, production planning, inventory control, after-sales support, and services, etc. As a result, this equipment helps in providing better customer service, reducing inventory, shortening delivery time, lowering overall handling costs, etc.

Rising levels of industrialization, along with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 trends, are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, multiple leading companies in several sectors such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, etc., are increasingly utilizing next-generation material handling equipment to modernize manufacturing processes, increase warehouse operation flexibility, and enhance supply chain transparency. Additionally, various key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, partnerships, etc., with other companies to produce innovative products. Furthermore, the rising shift towards remote working models due to the COVID-19 outbreak manufacturers are focusing on automating and digitizing supply chains. Besides this, the growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies, etc., are expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automated material handling equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product:

Conveyors and Sorting Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Function:

Assembling

Packaging

Storage

Transportation

Distribution

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Unit Load

Bulk Load

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor and Electronics

E-Commerce

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

