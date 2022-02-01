Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automated material handling equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global automated material handling equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Material handling includes a wide range of activities, such as movement, storage, control, protection, etc., which are performed during manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of products and materials. Nowadays, it is commonly conducted using automated handling equipment to minimize human intervention and improve logistics management. It also helps in forecasting, resource allocation, production planning, inventory control, after-sales support, and services, etc. As a result, this equipment helps in providing better customer service, reducing inventory, shortening delivery time, lowering overall handling costs, etc.
Rising levels of industrialization, along with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 trends, are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, multiple leading companies in several sectors such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, etc., are increasingly utilizing next-generation material handling equipment to modernize manufacturing processes, increase warehouse operation flexibility, and enhance supply chain transparency. Additionally, various key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, partnerships, etc., with other companies to produce innovative products. Furthermore, the rising shift towards remote working models due to the COVID-19 outbreak manufacturers are focusing on automating and digitizing supply chains. Besides this, the growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies, etc., are expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automated material handling equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
JBT Corporation
Kion Group AG
KNAPP AG
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
Murata Machinery Ltd.
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Toyota Industries Corporation
Viastore Systems GmbH.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Product:
Conveyors and Sorting Systems
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Robots
Automated Guided Vehicles
Others
Breakup by Function:
Assembling
Packaging
Storage
Transportation
Distribution
Others
Breakup by System Type:
Unit Load
Bulk Load
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Semiconductor and Electronics
E-Commerce
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
