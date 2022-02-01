Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market 2022-2035 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market

Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market by Power Output and Agriculture, Fuel Type and Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast, 2021–2035.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off-highway engine deals with the machine, which is designed to convert thermal energy into mechanical energy. Off-road vehicles are a type of vehicles that are capable of driving on off-titled or pebbly surfaces. Off-road vehicles have large tires with deep open treads and a flexible suspension. Heat energy burns fuel to create heat, which is then used to power vehicles. The most common use of off-road vehicles is for exploration in areas, which are distinct from asphalt roads. With the advantage of providing high power to vehicles, there is an increase in demand of off-highway engine.

Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details

Market size available for years 2020–2027

Base year considered 2019

Forecast period 2021–2027

Forecast units Value (USD)

Segments covered Capacity, fuel type, power output

Regions covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and Middle East and Africa

Companies covered Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deutz AG, Kubota Corporation, J. C. Bam ford Excavators Ltd., Deere and Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., AGCO Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Massey Ferguson Ltd.



Covid-19 Scenario Analysis on Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market:

• The global market for off-highway engine is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

• Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

• Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of off-highway engine, which negatively impact the market growth.

• However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The significant factors supplementing the growth of global off highway engine market are rising mechanization in agriculture and growth of infrastructure activities. However, heavy investments and high manufacturing operations hampers the growth of global off highway engine market . On the other hand, market consolidation and rental or leasing of equipment provides opportunity to off highway engine market to grow in near future.

Rising mechanization in agriculture

Rising mechanization in agriculture in farming sector results in the rapid growth of sale of tractors. Main focus of farm mechanization is to increase productivity through judicious use of natural resources. Thus rising mechanization leads to the growth of global off highway engine market in near future.

Growth of infrastructure activities

Infrastructure development leads to the growth of construction and other activities. With growing construction and agricultural works, demand of off highway vehicles increases. However increasing demand of construction and agricultural processes require off highway vehicles which leads to the growth of global off highway engine market in near future.

Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments

By power output

• Construction (<100, 101-200, 201-400)

• Agriculture (<5L, 5.1-10 L, >10 L)



Fuel type

• Diesel

• Gasoline

• Other



Capacity

• < 5 L

• 5.1 L -10 L

• >10 L

Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of global automotive off-highway engine market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global automotive off-highway engine market share.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global automotive off-highway engine market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global automotive off-highway engine market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global automotive off-highway engine market research report:

• Which are the leading players active in global automotive off-highway engine market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

