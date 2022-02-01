Motorcycle Battery Market 2022-2035 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Motorcycle Battery Market

Motorcycle Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion battery and Lead acid battery), Vehicle Type, and Build: Global Analysis, Forecast, 2021–2035.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorcycle Battery Market Outlook – 2035: The motorcycle battery market deals with the motorcycle batteries, which store electrical energy. Battery stores electrical energy by means of an alterable chemical reaction among the lead and the acid contained in the battery. Motorcycle battery is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulphuric acid solution known as electrolyte. Prime purpose of batteries is to empower SLI (starting, lighting, and ignition). Batteries also have to be strong enough to power on-board electronics and complete propulsion unit in case of electric motorcycle, which leads to the growth of the motorcycle battery market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Battery Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details

Market size available for years 2021–2027

Base year considered 2019

Forecast period 2021–2027

Forecast units Value (USD)

Segments covered Battery type, vehicle type, and build

Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Motorcycle Battery Market Companies covered - GS Yuasa International, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, BS-Battery, Batterie Unibat, Bosch, DELTRAN BATTERY TENDER, DYNAVOLT, Johnson Controls, KOYO BATTERY, Leoch Battery and Southern Batteries.



COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS on Motorcycle Battery Market:

• Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied.

• While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

• COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the travelling and slowed down production of motorcycle batteries will restart at only when situation is stable.

• It is evident that the global economy is grinding to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Supply chain complications caused by COVID-19 may also prompt the EU to begin investing in local production of key raw materials.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of motorcycle battery market are advantage of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries and rise in demand of two-wheelers. However, loss of revenue and loss of brand reputation due to counterfeit products hamper the growth of the automotive motorcycle battery market. On the other hand, development of moldable batteries and up gradations in batteries will fuel demand in the motorcycle battery market.

Advantage of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries

The preference for lithium-ion batteries is increasing because it has a high resistance to self-discharge. Lithium-ion batteries can hold the charge for several months as their self-discharging is ten times lower in comparison to the self-discharge of standard lead-acid batteries. Lead-acid batteries lose its efficiency over a period due to the formation of sulphates, which is resulted from the immersion of lead plates in the sulphuric acid. As a result, the need for lithium motorcycle battery will increase because it can withstand drastic changes in the environment.

Rise in demand of two-wheelers

Battery is a major component of motorcycle and every vehicle as it is used to empower starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI). Increase in demand for motorcycle will result in increase in demand for motorcycle batteries. This leads to the growth of the motorcycle battery market in near future.

Motorcycle Battery Market Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments

By type

• Lithium-ion battery

• Lead acid battery



By build

• SLI Battery

• AGM battery

• Lithium battery



By vehicle type

• Motorcycle

• Scooter

• Sports bike

• Electric bike



Motorcycle Battery Market Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of motorcycle battery market share.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the motorcycle battery market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed motorcycle battery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the motorcycle battery market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

