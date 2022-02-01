Scooter Sharing Market 2022-2035 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Scooter Sharing Market

Scooter Sharing Market by Trip (One-way trip and Round trip), Booking Mode (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2035.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scooter Sharing Market Outlook - 2035: Scooter sharing systems work toward providing the public with a fast and convenient mode of transport for last-mile mobility in urban areas. Due to the growing popularity of scooter-sharing, municipal governments have enforced regulations on e-scooters to increase rider and pedestrian safety while avoiding the accrual of visual pollution. Scooter-sharing systems are one of the least expensive and most popular micro mobility options. Rise in population in major cities across the world has led to an increased number of daily commuters. To minimize this problem, countries are looking for various alternatives that leads to the growth of the scooter sharing market in near future.

Scooter Sharing Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details

Market size available for years 2021–2027

Base year considered 2019

Forecast period 2021–2027

Forecast units Value (USD)

Segments covered Trip

Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Scooter Sharing Market Companies covered: Cityscoot SAS, Cooltra Motosharing S.L.U, COUP Mobility GmbH, Weimo Technology Co. Ltd, Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH, Felyx Sharing B.V., Sharing Muving S.L.U, YUGO Urban Mobility SL, MiMoto Smart Mobility Srl, Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd. (Vogo), Wicked Ride Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd. and Green Electricity Sp.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS on Scooter Sharing Market:

• The scooter-sharing market faces temporary disruption due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

• Coronavirus caused demand to fall lower, and remain at lower levels for much longer than in a usual year.

• It is evident that the global economy is grinding to a halt due to Covid-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the dock less scooter industry hard, with several companies drastically reducing fleets and pausing services. COVID-19 crisis will result in lower-than-expected shared scooter ridership in current year but it won’t have an impact on the long-term growth of the market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the scooter sharing market are increasing investment and increasing urban road cognition. However, lack of infrastructure availability required for the successful operations of this service is expected to hinder the growth of the scooter sharing market. On the other hand, focus on development and availability of sustainable modes of transportation is having a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Increase in investment

Rise in population in major cities across the world has led to an increased number of daily commuters. To minimize this problem, countries are increasing investments on scooter sharing market. Resulting in the growth of the scooter sharing market during the forecast period.

Increase in urban road cognition

Governments and scooter sharing service providers encourage daily travelers to use scooter sharing services. This helps in reducing traffic congestion on roads, since scooters are compact in size and require less space on the roads and parking spaces. Therefore, leading to the growth of the scooter sharing market in near future.

Scooter Sharing Market Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments

By Trip

• One-way trip

• Round trip



Booking Mode

• Online

• Offline

Scooter Sharing Market Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of scooter sharing market share.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the scooter sharing market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed scooter sharing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the scooter sharing market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

