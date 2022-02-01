Island Key Computer Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Key Computer is pleased to announce they have recently launched a new mobile-friendly website. The new website features a streamlined design that makes it easy for visitors to navigate through the website from any device so they can find the information they need.
Island Key Computer designs, supplies, supports, and implements hardware and IT infrastructure solutions that can improve productivity and overall business performance for their clients. Their team works in partnership with leading manufacturers in the technology industry to create customized solutions that help their clients improve their business operations. With an ongoing commitment for excellence, clients can expect to get the best value with premium services for long-lasting business relationships.
The new Island Key Computer website provides their customers and prospects with a simple way to learn more about what the company offers and how they can help businesses succeed. The easy navigation allows visitors to view the products, services, programs, and solutions the IT company provides, allowing them to make critical decisions about their IT services. The team at Island Key Computer is dedicated to offering the most reliable solutions tailored to meet each client’s needs.
Anyone interested in learning about the new mobile-friendly website or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Island Key Computer website or by calling 1-604-669-8178.
About Island Key Computer: Island Key Computer is a full-service technology company offering design, supply, support, and implementation of hardware and IT infrastructure solutions. They work with top technology manufacturers, including Lenovo and HP, giving their customers the reliable, customized solutions they require. Their goal is to help businesses operate more efficiently and improve their productivity.
Company: Island Key Computer
Address: 938 Howe Street 211
City: Vancouver
Province: British Columbia
Country: Canada
Postal Code: V6Z 1N9
Telephone number: 1-604-669-8178
Email address: sales@islandkey.com
