Introducing IM Clinical Research Center: Bringing Awareness to the Needs of Black, Indigenous, & People of Color
IM Clinical Research Center conducts Phase II-IV clinical trials for biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industries.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IM Clinical Research Center, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its new research center. created specifically to recruit, educate and bring awareness to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). The company aims to produce quality data while safely conducting clinical research protocols to all ethnicities, centered on ethics, efficiency, and accuracy.
Proudly black, female and veteran-owned, the company is operated by a team of dedicated and skilled clinical research professionals who are devoted and committed to the highest level of excellence.
“Our goal is to help underserved and underrepresented communities,” says co-founder Ebony Owens. We want to bring awareness resources, education, and like-minded individuals together to bridge the gap and have more BIPOC participants participate in clinical research trials. A lot more solid data in clinical research is needed from these individuals.”
Co-founder Marchelle Albritton explains that the IM Clinical Research Center conducts phase II-IV clinical trials for biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.
“We recruit and retain volunteers from underserved and underrepresented communities,” adds Albritton. “We believe it’s really important for us to educate people about the importance of participating in clinical trials. And when it comes to the recruitment of BIPOC patients, we’re taking a leadership role.”
Priding itself on its integrity and high-quality clinical trial conduct, the company is fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CRO’s in a large variety of therapeutic areas. Making people aware of the importance of clinical trials is one of the center’s main goals.
“We’re here to assist in any way possible,” concludes co-founder Javonte Maynor. “We are also available for speaking engagements to promote education and awareness about clinical trials. Please don’t hesitate to contact us!”
For more information about this innovative and exciting new venture, visit the IM Clinical Research Center website.
About the Company
Established in 2021, IM Clinical Research Center, LLC conducts Phase II-IV Clinical Trials. The company’s primary focus is on BIPOC patient recruitment in underserved communities in the U.S. The platform was co-founded by Ebony Owens, Marchelle Albritton, and Javonte Maynor.
As the COO of the company, Ebony Owens is an Army Veteran, has a Masters’s degree in Healthcare Administration, and is currently in school for her Doctorate. Ebony has over ten years in the healthcare field along with six years in the Clinical Research industry. CBO Marchelle Albritton has a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and a Bachelor’s in Public Health. She has over ten years in healthcare, and six years in Clinical Research. Javonte Maynor is the CEO of IM and Director of sister company Renew Health Clinical Research, LLC. With a Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Maynor has over seven years of clinical research experience.
IM Clinical Research is also currently implementing and building practical models with a view to being recognized as the leader in BIPOC patient recruitment.
Ebony Owens
IM Clinical Research Center, LLC
info@imclinicalresearch.com