BuyChem Japan Corporation achieves ISMS (Information Security Management System) certification.
The company has strengthened its information security management system to support the expansion of the services its marketplace provides.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA / 大阪府, JAPAN, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation (Headquarted: Osaka, Japan. CEO: Masa Oguchi), the developer and operator of the chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.com, announced on December 3rd, 2021 that it had acquired third-party certification of both domestic (JISQ27001:2014) and international (ISO/IEC27001:2013) standard ISMS (Information Security Management System) certificates.
■ Background to Acquisition
In March 2019, BuyChemJapan set a concrete business strategy aimed at realizing its corporate mission of “deepening mutual understanding and bridge the gap between Japan and the rest of the world” and its vision of “using technology to increase the level of communication between Japan and the rest of the world.” Two and a half years after establishment, BuyChemJapan Corporation has developed an online marketplace which acts as tool for providing international buyers with one-on-one access with Japanese chemical manufacturers and offers complete digitization of the process of buying Japanese chemicals from abroad. Due to being in the key position of handling important confidential information related to marketplace users, BuyChemJapan Corporation has taken all possible measures for information security and, as proof of this, and to instil trust in its business partners and customers, the company has acquired ISMS certifications; ISMS certification is a system in which a third-party certification body independently verifies that a company’s security system conforms to the pre-established international standards of “ISO / IEC 27001”. Going forward, BuyChemJapan will continue to work on the continuous improvement of its information security management systems, and promote the development and provision of services that its customers can have complete trust in.
■ Acquisition Overview
Registration number JQA-IM1840
Registered organization BuyChem Japan Co., Ltd.
Registration
・ Design, development and operation of digital platforms related to the chemical business
・ Import / export and sales of chemicals
Applicable standards ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 / JIS Q 27001: 2014
Registration date December 3, 2021
Validity period December 3, 2024
Examination registration body Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA)
■ Information security policy
Please check our Information Security available online at BuyChemJapan.co.jp.
https://www.buychemjapan.co.jp/information-security-policy
About BuyChemJapan Marketplace
BuyChemJapan.com is an online marketplace that aids in simplifying the process of buying from Japanese chemical manufacturers by providing a digital framework through which you can conduct every step of the business process whilst also communicating directly one-on-one with the key personnel at the company who you are buying from. Using BuyChemJapan.com, you can….
- Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
- Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
- Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
- Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (in development).
- Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
- Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
