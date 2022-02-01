Captain Jako Hall Reveals Lessons Learned From His Mountain Climbing Experiences

Jako Hall knows a thing or two about mountain climbing some of the highest mountains in the world and wants to share his learnings with aspiring climbers.

After climbing the world's highest single free-standing mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, at 5,895 metres above sea level and other notable mountains, captain Jako Hall wants to inspire other hikers and novices alike to keep striving for new heights in all areas of life. He has shared some of the valuable life lessons he has learned from climbing South Africa's most challenging peaks.

Jako believes that participating in challenging adventures has taught him some of life's most important lessons. His love for the outdoors and pushing himself to find his physical limits has led him to live a more peaceful and serene life.

Lesson #1. Wise Perseverance

Any accomplished mountain climber, just like any marathon runner, will tell you that there will be times when your body screams for you to give up. Success in endurance sports and adventures comes when you learn to understand the difference between temporary pain and discomfort and physical indications that you may be in real trouble.

There is a fine line between never giving up and never giving up until it's dangerous not to. Wise perseverance is the art of pushing to find that limit.

Lesson #2. Courage

The choice and willingness to confront agony, pain, danger, and uncertainty to reach a summit is the very definition of courage. A climber can acquire this valuable characteristic on a lonely mountain ascent, but more importantly, they can apply it to any aspect of life.

It takes courage to succeed in life and gain the courage needed; you must first face uncertainty. Because mountain climbing is a self-inflicted and somewhat controllable danger, it is an excellent laboratory for preparing for life's unforeseen and uncontrollable trials.

Lesson #3. The Value of Preparation

Without adequate preparation, a climber is not likely to succeed and may, in fact, put themselves in real danger. Learning to take whatever time is needed to prepare will serve you well throughout life.

About Jako Hall

Captain Jako Hall is an experienced mariner and a former naval officer known for his strong work ethic and ability to lead and motivate crews. He pursued Maritime Studies at the University of Technology in Cape Town and has received the highest level of training in Navigation and Seamanship during his years in the Navy. After 13 distinguished years in the Navy, Jako joined the superyacht industry, following his passion for creating unique and exclusive experiences for high-net-worth clients. He’s managed multi-million euro projects that required attention to detail and efficiency and has a proven track record of operating at sea in remote and unsupported areas.