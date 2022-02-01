Meet the New Triple-Threat Cryptocurrency with an Aspirational Goal: Survival of the Human Race
Clear Water launches February 7 with the aim of taking on human and environmental challenges in ways that few other crypto projects have
Clear Water, an innovative new crypto project driven by providing clean international drinking water, has announced the launch of its token on February 7, 2022.
The multi-faceted project is driven by purpose where others are merely driven by profits. Clear Water will use the profits from its crypto project to combat one of today’s most pressing issues: humankind’s negative effects on the climate. The Clear Water team plans to use the profits generated from its crypto project to launch an environmentally friendly canned-water business, donate to charities that clean up the world’s waterways, and educate the masses on sustainable habits that protect the earth today and tomorrow.
Clear Water’s visionary founding team wanted to find a way to leverage the popularity and explosive growth of the crypto sector to make a positive global impact by tackling the human effects on the climate on multiple fronts. Given the immediacy of human's impacts on the climate and the public’s investment in such issues, the Clear Water team believes the project will garner incredible attention and enjoy exponential growth fueled by investors not only interested in growing their portfolios but also passionate about seeing their investments creating tangible global good.
“The time for the human race to save this planet began before we were born. The train is leaving, but we’re close enough to where we can hop onto the last car, but we need to run faster,” said Loren Orpen, co-owner of Clear Water. “Clear Water was created to help humankind make that leap. Investing in Clear Water means investing in not only your own financial future but also our collective future, as it's saving lives. And not just the lives of strangers across the world dying because they don't have access to clean drinking water, but the lives of your children and theirs and all of those who will still be here when we are gone. We must leave a better legacy behind. There is no other way.”
