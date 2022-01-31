Submit Release
There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,891 in the last 365 days.

AB626 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Dittrich - 2022-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to create 48.02 (5e), 48.13 (15) and 48.415 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: grounds for finding a child in need of protection or services or for terminating parental rights.

Status: A - Family Law

