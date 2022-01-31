AB934 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Public Benefit Reform - 2022-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.823; and to create 49.45 (2) (a) 3m., 49.45 (4d) and (4j) and 49.823 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: disenrollment of ineligible individuals from and redeterminations of eligibility for the Medical Assistance program and database confirmation for public assistance program eligibility. (FE)