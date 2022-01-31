Submit Release
AB938 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development - 2022-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.04 (2) (a) 4. and 108.04 (5) (e); to amend 16.54 (2) (a) 1., 108.04 (5) (b) and 108.14 (20); and to create 16.54 (14), 108.04 (2) (a) 4. d., 108.04 (5) (e) (intro.), 108.04 (5) (e) 2., 108.04 (5) (h), 108.14 (10m), 108.14 (23m), 108.14 (29) and 108.14 (30) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law, requiring an audit to be conducted by the Legislative Audit Bureau, requiring approval by the Joint Committee on Finance of certain federally authorized unemployment benefits, and authorizing the secretary of administration to transfer employees from any executive branch agency to the Department of Workforce Development for certain purposes. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development

