Poet Mary Angeline Bell Tugs at Heartstrings, Invites Readers to Be Joyful
Collection of poems inspires joy and eases burdensTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person goes through something difficult, the innate tendency is to find solace. And looking for it can take one to many places or even to many people, hoping to find comfort amidst the struggle. But at times, solace can be found in the written word, as if the words envelop everybody in the embrace and understanding that the world craves.
Words possess the ability to give everyone solace; they help people go through the highs and lows of life. And this is what moved author Mary Angeline Bell to come up with her collection of poetry entitled "Rejoice."
Mary Angeline Bell, or “Angie” to her family and friends, has always been fascinated with the written word. After completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she dabbled into teaching before taking a career shift and becoming an office worker at the Civil Rights Division of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. In June of 2000, she became a member of Toastmasters. On her retirement in 2003, Angie continued to be a doting mother, a devoted grandmother and carried on to writing more poetry.
"Rejoice" is a collection of poems with the goal of inspiring hope and faith in those who are struggling. Keeping in mind those who are acutely aware of the injustices and the sufferings people face daily, Angie hopes that her poems will give a positive difference in the lives of the readers. Anchored in the faith in the Creator, the collection teaches readers to be grateful for blessings despite the difficulties as well as to rejoice in the love and grace bestowed upon the people.
A book that will surely bring the brighter side of things, "Rejoice" is available on Mary Angeline’s website https://authormaryangeline.com/. Those interested may also purchase the book on Amazon.
