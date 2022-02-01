Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,888 in the last 365 days.

Poet Mary Angeline Bell Tugs at Heartstrings, Invites Readers to Be Joyful

"Rejoice"

Collection of poems inspires joy and eases burdens

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person goes through something difficult, the innate tendency is to find solace. And looking for it can take one to many places or even to many people, hoping to find comfort amidst the struggle. But at times, solace can be found in the written word, as if the words envelop everybody in the embrace and understanding that the world craves.

Words possess the ability to give everyone solace; they help people go through the highs and lows of life. And this is what moved author Mary Angeline Bell to come up with her collection of poetry entitled "Rejoice."

Mary Angeline Bell, or “Angie” to her family and friends, has always been fascinated with the written word. After completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she dabbled into teaching before taking a career shift and becoming an office worker at the Civil Rights Division of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. In June of 2000, she became a member of Toastmasters. On her retirement in 2003, Angie continued to be a doting mother, a devoted grandmother and carried on to writing more poetry.

"Rejoice" is a collection of poems with the goal of inspiring hope and faith in those who are struggling. Keeping in mind those who are acutely aware of the injustices and the sufferings people face daily, Angie hopes that her poems will give a positive difference in the lives of the readers. Anchored in the faith in the Creator, the collection teaches readers to be grateful for blessings despite the difficulties as well as to rejoice in the love and grace bestowed upon the people.

A book that will surely bring the brighter side of things, "Rejoice" is available on Mary Angeline’s website https://authormaryangeline.com/. Those interested may also purchase the book on Amazon.


Bookside Press is a Canada-based publishing company. The team aims to get more people to experience the magic of Bookside Press’ authors’ books by making their work accessible to the world.

Bookside Press
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Poet Mary Angeline Bell Tugs at Heartstrings, Invites Readers to Be Joyful

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.