MDF Law Files Another FINRA Arbitration Related to Horizon Private Equity
Complaint Seeks $1 Million on Behalf of Former Oppenheimer Client from California
Our clients felt comfortable investing in Horizon Private Equity because of the credibility created by Wood's affiliation with Oppenheimer.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDF Law, a New York City based securities law firm, announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration against Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. related to the alleged Horizon Private Equity ponzi scheme. The arbitration complaint was filed in California by attorney Marc Fitapelli on behalf of a former customer of Oppenheimer. The customer is seeking over $1 million in damages and the case number is FINRA Case No. 22-00168. Mr. Fitapelli and his firm, MDF Law, also represent Georgia based victims of the alleged scam before FINRA. Mr. Fitapelli's clients are collectively seeking millions of dollars in damages against Oppenheimer related to the alleged ponzi scheme. The individual arbitrations seek lost principal, interest and attorneys' fees.
— Marc Fitapelli, Esq.
Horizon Private Equity raised more than $110 million from over 400 investors. Many investors in Horizon were elderly retirees introduced to the investment fund by John Woods, Michael Mooney and other former Oppenheimer brokers. “Our clients felt comfortable investing in Horizon because of the credibility that Woods’ affiliation with Oppenheimer created,” explained attorney Marc Fitapelli. On August 25, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Horizon Private Equity and its owner, former Oppenheimer broker John Woods. The government’s allegations against Woods are that he operated the investment fund like a ponzi scheme and did not make genuine profits. Woods has not been charged criminally and is disputing the allegations.
John Woods founded Horizon Private Equity while he was working for Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer also initially acted as a custodian for Horizon Private Equity. The complaints against Oppenheimer allege that Mr. Woods used his position to raise millions of dollars from investors. The arbitration cases against Oppenheimer also allege that it was negligent in its supervision of Woods and other employees. In addition to John Woods, other Oppenheimer employees have been implicated in the scam. These individuals included former Oppenheimer brokers Michael Mooney, Julie Jones and Iris Israel.
If you invested in Horizon Private Equity, MDF Law encourages you to contact them immediately for a free and confidential consultation. MDF Law is a New York city based law firm that represents investors in arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Its attorneys have helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars. The firm has already filed multiple arbitrations against Oppenheimer seeking millions in damages. Please contact attorneys Marc Fitapelli or Jeffrey Saxon at (800) 767-8040 to learn more.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING
PRIOR RESULTS DO NOT GUARANTEE A SIMILAR OUTCOME
MDF Law PLLC
28 Liberty Street, 30th Floor
New York, New York 10005
(212) 203-9300
www.mdf-law.com
Marc Fitapelli, Esq.
MDF Law
+1 212-203-9300
email us here