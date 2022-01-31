TV And Film Investor Rocky Shi Shares His Top Streaming Platforms For 2022
Rocky Shi Shares His Favorite TV And Film Streaming ServicesLONDON, GREAT BRITAIN , UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many households, the standard cable is a thing of the past. People across America and around the world prefer to enjoy shows and movies on their own time, rather than be at the whim of a TV channel's schedule. TV and film investor Rocky Shi says that more and more people are turning to streaming services to create a bespoke entertainment experience, allowing them to tune into more of what they love, without paying for shows they don't enjoy.
Here, Rocky Shi shares his top streaming service picks for 2022.
HBO Max
With loads of high-end premium shows, HBO Max doesn't just offer HBO-created content. The channel also provides users with Sesame Street, Friends, the Lord of the Rings collection, and more. According to Rocky Shi, HBO Max was the first streaming service to offer new movie releases to customers at no additional fee (although this will not be the case moving forward, as other services have jumped on the trend).
Netflix
TV and film enthusiasts have long loved Netflix, and the platform has stepped up its offerings in recent years with films like Don't Look Up and shows like Stranger Things. Netflix does a great job at keeping content fresh, according to Rocky Shi. Netflix offers more well-known shows and movies than any other platform, making it a great choice for family members with varied interests.
Disney Plus
Whether you have kids or you enjoy reminiscing about your childhood, Disney Plus offers all of the great kids' movies you know and love—and then some. In addition to standard Disney fare, the platform offers shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, and documentaries including The Beatles: Get Back. The platform is ad-free, priced lower than several other streaming services, and offers a plethora of options for TV and film enthusiasts with young ones at home, according to Rocky Shi.
ESPN Plus
Sports lovers agree: ESPN Plus is a great fit for any enthusiast. In addition to streaming hockey and soccer games that are tough to find, the platform also offers exclusive pay-per-view UFC matches. One issue that some users have with ESPN Plus, according to Rocky Shi: local soccer and hockey games are blacked out, so viewers will need to tune into their local TV channels if they want to watch their home team.
Peacock
As far as free streaming services go, Peacock comes out on top, according to Rocky Shi. With tons of free content—including more than 13,000 episodes of well-known TV shows—fans can pay a small fee to upgrade to Peacock Premium, where they can access every season of beloved shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.
