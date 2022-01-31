Snowshoe, hike by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 12

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a candlelight hike at Fort Ridgely State Park on Saturday, Feb. 12. Drop by from 5-8 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“We’re excited to once again host this candlelight event,” said Joanne Svendsen, Fort Ridgely State Park supervisor. “The candles and moonlight help create a beautiful winter setting.”

The candlelit trail will start at the chalet and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages. Equipment is not required to participate in the hike, but visitors can bring equipment (including snowshoes or ice cleats) if desired.

Visitors are also welcome to bring their own hot cocoa or cider to warm themselves after the hike near the bonfire.

Save time: get vehicle permits in advance online

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, people can save time by getting one in advance. Visit the DNR reservations website (mndnr.gov/reservations) to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.

In the event of severe weather, call 507-426-7840 for updates or check the visitor alert online at the Fort Ridgely State Park page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/fortridgely).

Find more candlelight events on the online calendar

Other candlelight events will take place throughout the state in January and February, offering a variety of terrain and scenery. For the schedule — including dates, times and other details — visit the candlelight events page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/candlelight).

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8-4:30 p.m. Saturday).