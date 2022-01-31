Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published January 31, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about snowshoeing and cross-country skiing to attend a webinar at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Carly Hawkinson, DNR park naturalist at Jay Cooke State Park, and Claire Wilson, executive director of The Loppet Foundation, will share more about these winter sports and what people need to know to get started.

The free webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required, and more information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).