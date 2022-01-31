FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, January 27, 2022 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Last week the Department of Secretary of State’s online service for renewal of motor vehicle registrations, called Rapid Renewal, processed the 2,500,000th renewal.

Rapid Renewal is an optional service which towns and cities can participate in, and is currently available for residents of 326 Maine towns and cities. Residents of all municipalities continue to have the option to renew their motor vehicle registrations in-person at their town office or city hall.

“Providing an online, around-the-clock renewal option for Maine vehicle owners is a commonsense public service,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “We’re glad to see Mainers, and Maine towns and cities, embracing this option and we’ll continue to look for ways to simplify and streamline Mainers’ business with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.”

“We know Mainers are busy with work, family, and plenty of other commitments, so they should be able to renew their vehicle registrations at their own convenience,” said Deputy Secretary of State and head of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis. “We also want to take the burden off of our municipal partners where we can – town office staff often wear many hats so reducing the paperwork they’re dealing with day-to-day just makes sense.”

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 626-8400 or by email at sos.office@maine.gov.