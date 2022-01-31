Submit Release
Heart Disease Awareness Month with Life Guard Imaging

Saving lives through early detection

February is Heart Disease Awareness Month. Life Guard Imaging is offering complimentary heart scans that target early warning signs of cardiovascular disease.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Guard Imaging is offering complimentary heart scans that target early warning signs of cardiovascular disease. February is American Heart Month, also called Heart Disease Awareness Month. Life Guard Imaging continues to raise awareness of heart disease as the most common cause of death in the United States and the World. Heart disease is a preventable condition. Early detection and lifestyle modification can help prevent death from a heart attack or stroke.

Heart CT Scan for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Life Guard Imaging’s coronary artery calcium scan uses a low radiation, high-resolution CT (computed tomography) scanner to provide early heart disease detection. This scan detects and quantifies calcium in the heart’s arteries to determine the risk of a blockage that could lead to a heart attack or stroke. The scanning process takes only five to eight minutes and requires no injection of dyes or contrast.

Licensed technicians perform all scans, and board-certified radiologists interpret the results.

Types of Heart Disease

Heart or cardiovascular disease is more than heart attacks and strokes. Heart disease is the term used to describe a range of conditions, including:

● Coronary artery disease (CAD)
● Arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat
● Congenital heart disease or birth defects
● Valve disease, including atherosclerosis
● Heart infection or viral illness

Understanding Heart Disease Symptoms

There are many different types of heart disease, but they all share common symptoms that are dangerous when ignored. These symptoms include:

● Chest pain or a feeling of pressure in the chest
● Shortness of breath
● Unusual sweating or cold sweats
● Weakness, lightheadedness, and dizziness
● Irregular heartbeat, palpitations, and increased heart rate
● Pain in the neck, arms, or jaw
● Fatigue and exhaustion

If you experience any of these symptoms, proceed to an emergency room, call your doctor or dial 911.

Understanding Heart Disease Risk Factors

Risk factors for heart disease increase with age and can appear early depending on health and lifestyle. Most risk factors for heart disease can be modified and minimized with changes to diet and lifestyle. A primary care physician or cardiologist can treat many of these conditions.

Some heart disease risk factors include:

● High blood pressure
● Obesity
● High cholesterol
● Inactive or sedentary lifestyle
● Alcohol consumption
● Smoking

Reducing Heart Disease Risk

Risk factors for cardiovascular disease can be reduced and eliminated. Always consult a physician before starting a new diet or exercise program. Some ways to reduce the risk of heart disease include:

● Exercise: The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise.
● Quit smoking to reduce heart disease and cancer risk.
● Eat a heart-healthy diet full of fruit and vegetables, reducing fat and red meats.
● Watch your weight. A healthy weight and body mass index greatly reduce the risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions.
● Schedule regular doctor visits and checkups with your primary care physician.

For More Information

For more information about Life Guard Imaging and heart CT scans for early detection of cardiovascular disease, visit www.lifeguardimaging.com, call (813) 524-1010, or email customercare@lifeguardimaging.com.

