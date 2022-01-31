Octave Holdings in a Joint Venture with Loudon Hospitality Management Acquires the Holiday Inn Express Annapolis
Octave Holdings diversifies its portfolio with the acquisition of the 79 room Holiday Inn Express AnnapolisALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC (“Octave”) is pleased to announce that Octave Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”) along with its joint venture partner Loudon Hospitality Management (“LMH”) has completed the acquisition of the 79 room Holiday Inn Express and Suites Annapolis. LMH will operate the hotel.
The recently renovated hotel is conveniently located off Highway 50 and I-97 at 2145 Riva Road, Annapolis, Maryland. The hotel is adjacent to the Annapolis Town Center which features Whole Foods, Target and upscale shopping and dining and is close to the United States Naval Academy, historic downtown Annapolis, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Sandy Point State. The hotel is also a short drive away from the beautiful Chesapeake Bay.
“We are pleased to partner with LMH to acquire this premier property that aligns with our investment criteria and provides the opportunity to work with a great brand like IHG,” said Sridhar Marupudi, Octave co-founder and CEO. “We see a great opportunity to work with Octave and to leverage our combined strengths to successfully grow the property,” said Pravin Katodia, CEO of LMH.
Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel said, “we are excited to enter the hospitality space and expand our geographic presence, which provides our investors with diversity within the Fund’s real estate portfolio.”
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages a portfolio of over 30 commercial real estate assets in six states valued at over $350 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience by leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
About LMH
Loudon Hospitality Management is a leading owner and operator of hotels company based in Ashburn, Virginia. LHM owns and operates a range of hotels along the East coast, with a strong presence in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. LMH’s portfolio of hotels includes franchised hotels from premiere hotel companies including Best Western International, Choice Hotels, Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG and Marriott International. LHM was founded by Pravin Kotadia and Sunil Joshi who have a combined 30 years of experience in the hospitality and professional management sector, and have developed high-caliber administrative, managerial and strategic expertise associated with identifying, owning and managing large-scale hospitality projects.
