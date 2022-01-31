Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of Representative Donna Doore of Augusta:

“Representative Doore’s commitment to the people of Maine shined throughout the halls of the State House. Her unfailing optimism and belief in the power of hope was surpassed only by her passion for making life better for the working men and women of Maine. Donna’s dedication inspired every lawmaker to be a better public servant. I will miss her dearly and offer my condolences to her family, especially her husband Tom, her children and her grandchildren, and her community during this difficult time.”