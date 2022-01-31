Your Tax Refund Can Support Endangered Wildlife in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2022) – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission request that anyone filing a 2021 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund. Contributions will support research and conservation management projects for the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations.

“The tax-check off program is the most significant source of non-federal funding for projects that support our state’s nongame and endangered wildlife species,” said Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “Sea turtles, freshwater mussels, salamanders and other wildlife species without a designated hunting and fishing season all benefit. The funding benefits game species too because they often live in the same habitats.”

Taxpayers can participate by checking line 30 on their North Carolina state income tax form, or by telling their tax preparer they would like to donate. If using tax preparation software like Turbo Tax, e-filers simply enter the amount they’d like to contribute to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund when prompted.

“Any amount goes a long way toward outreach activities and programs. When the Wildlife Commission can match grants using donations, it increases the dollars it can spend on programs.

For example, a $100 tax refund donation results in an additional $185 for wildlife diversity initiatives through grants,” explained Schweitzer.

If you do not expect a refund but want to support nongame wildlife, direct donations can be made to the N.C. Wildlife Diversity Endowment Fund.

Learn more about the agency’s nongame and endangered wildlife projects and programs on the Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program reports webpage.