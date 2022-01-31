B3 Face Forward Inc. All Set To Make A Mark In TV Production

The latest business move will provide fresh opportunities for content creators in the space, informs CEO Kiedra Tyson

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B3 Face Forward Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Apex Media to extend opportunities for content creators in the television production space. B3 Face Forward Inc., which is located in Saint Louis, MO, US, is a prominent name in the advertising, public relations, and related services industry.



Kiedra Tyson , CEO, B3 Face Forward Inc., remains upbeat about the latest business move. “We have added TV production division to the company as of January 2022. While extending a suitable platform to the content creators in the TV industry, we are here to make a difference in the long run. We look forward to the synergy that the type of collaboration will produce,” she said.

Kiedra Tyson, a publicist by trade, got her start in radio by working with Radio One in Saint Louis and the Baker Boyz in Miami. She hails from a family of individuals that work in the industry. She went on to work for The Saint Louis Post Dispatch in advertising and marketing while doing a joint venture through GLU agency in New York. At GLU, her focus was sponsorship packages for major artist and brand placement for up incoming artist. Throughout these experiences and 16 years of industry experience, B3 Face Forward was born. She continues to work as a publicist but has also stepped into a new business venture over the last two years as a TV producer.

“Being a Public Relations, Marketing and Branding Agency, our mission has been to help our clients achieve their branding and strategic objectives. To provide strategic counsel, creative solutions with timely, responsive services. We develop these brands through different aspects of media. We promote our clients through events, press releases, newspaper, online, social media, and countless other forms of media advertising. Our company is based on the belief that our customers' needs are of the utmost importance. Our entire team is committed to meeting those needs. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals,” she added.