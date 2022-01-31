Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,611 in the last 365 days.

Purchase or Rent Quality Flagro Heater for Worksite from ESI

Flagro Heater

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaska faces harsh winters that can make working in the winter difficult. Equipment Source Inc. (ESI) offers Flagro Heater for purchase or rent during the winter for a worksite.

Many Alaska businesses continue working through cold temperatures and Arctic conditions, but working in below zero climates can decrease productivity and be dangerous for businesses in the oil and gas, construction, aviation, and mining industries. Having a quality heater can help with the productivity and safety of a business’s crew.

ESI’s Flagro heaters are built with fully welded 304 16-gauge steel heat exchangers to combat the harshest work environments in the Arctic. The rough materials that make up the heater’s durable body help protect workers from the coldest weather. The heaters also have precisely manufactured burner technology and long-lasting, easy-rolling wheels.

Many businesses use unreliable heaters that can break down and cause a work stoppage during hazardous weather conditions. These reliable and durable heaters can be purchased or rented at ESI. They fire up easily to provide heat for the whole team and can stay intact and last through years of use.

ESI’s Flagro heaters are versatile for any worksite, which is excellent for businesses that take on a variety of projects. The heater offers a reliable heating solution for both outdoor job sites and inside cold warehouses. For indoor usage, the exhaust can be ducted to the outside.

Flagro has heater models that can be used for either natural gas or propane. Other Flagro heaters run on fuel oil, while the ES 300-GSE-2 and ES 400 GSE-2 run on #2 diesel or #1 ULSD.

These heaters can also run for extended periods. ESI offers indirect-fired heaters that have runtimes from 14 to 35 hours.

Companies have different goals for unique job sites. ESI will consider the following when working with a business to find the best heater for a particular job:

• Size of the area needed to be heated
• Type of fuel that wants to be used
• Other details about heater usage and the job site

Although ESI has locations in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, they can ship heating units anywhere in North America.

ESI is a top equipment manufacturer and distributor for Alaska and throughout North America. Whether it’s a Flagro heater, a Kubota tractor or utility vehicle, or JCB earthmoving equipment, ESI can provide and ship it to the company. Furthermore, ESI promises to ship their equipment anywhere in Alaska, even to the remotest locations.

Find ESI’s entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.

Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Purchase or Rent Quality Flagro Heater for Worksite from ESI

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.