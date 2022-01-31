23.3% CAGR, Education and Learning Analytics Market Size worth $16835.9 Million, Globally by 2027: The Insight Partners

Education and Learning Analytics Market is Surging with 23.3% of CAGR fuelled by Growing trend of Artificial Intelligence by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Education and Learning Analytics Market was valued at US$ 3,277.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 16,835.9millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027

Learning analytics has emerged from varied branches of science, including psychology, statistics, sociology, data mining, information science, and machine learning, to understand data collected during teaching, learning, and education administration, among other services. Thus, learning analytics signify analysis of a huge volume of data originated and gathered from several sources by students and researchers for evaluating the performance assessment of students. Usually, learning analytics is restricted to evaluate student performance; however, with growing progress in the market, it has extended to business enterprises as workforce management. The workforce management is performed through gathering and analysing the data, anticipating the workload, assessing the staff requirements, preparing the staff schedules as well as measuring the daily assessment. There are several tools used in learning analytics, such as predictive analytics, adaptive learning analytics, content analytics, analytics dashboard, and discourse analytics.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Education and Learning Analytics Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002452

Market Size Value in - US$ 3890.3 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 16835.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 23.3% from 2021-2027

Forecast Period - 2021-2027

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 186

No. Tables - 89

No. of Charts & Figures - 80

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Component ; Application ; End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Education and Learning Analytics Market

While there are diverse viewpoints on the damage, which COVID-19 may cause, the fact remains that COVID-19 is spreading worldwide. New cases are rising in locations including, the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, South Korea, India, and Japan, among several other countries. Though the impacts on diverse businesses are well-known, the education sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance.

Educational institutions worldwide are responding to travel bans as well as quarantines with a move to online learning. The emergency may initiate an online boom for education – or it may at least make countries more ready to manage with the next emergency

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Education and Learning Analytics Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPTE00002452?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

Increasing adoption of advanced technology among educational institutes in developing countries

Educational institutes are heavily investing in advanced technology to gain a competitive edge and to adopt the best possible education system. On the other hand, students are also willing to invest in order to get the best education. Both educational institutes and students have a high potential to invest in the technology-driven education system, which is having a high impact on market growth. Schools and universities are investing in technology to improve its educational operations such as financial planning, course planning, student retention, and the effective process of delivery of information to students.

The education sector has experimented with technological advances as diverse as classroom programs to app-based learning. Some of the technologies have become a permanent part of the higher education system. The rapidly evolving technology is transforming the educational sector.

Learning analytics use social network analysis to assess student-to-student as well as student–teacher relationship and support interaction sessions for recognizing student performance. Growing need to develop competitive strategies to withstand the market and rising focus on personalized learning is anticipated to be the key trend for the learning analytics market. Also, the increase in the adoption of mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets is projected to offer prosperous opportunities to the market. On the other hand, lack of technical know-how to implement learning analytics, along with lack of data storage infrastructure, is expected to be a key restraint for the market growth. Several countries across the world are significantly investing in R&D for learning analytics. The US was recognized as one of the world leaders in the field of R&D and the application of learning analytics. For several years, learning analytics has been regulated at the national level.

Order a Copy of Education and Learning Analytics Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002452

Strategic Insights:

Players operating in the education and learning analytics market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2019, SAS Institute Inc. invested in the people behind the analytics, to help educate the new generation to change what's possible, and to train a workforce for a transformed economy. Several new programs and initiatives – all part of the overall commitment SAS has to promoting analytics education for all – were introduced during SAS® Global Forum 2019.

In 2019, Microsoft acquired DataSense, an integration platform as a service (IPaaS) product targeting education solution providers and U.S. school districts, from San Francisco company BrightBytes. The development team will join Microsoft’s global education division as part of the deal.

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Education Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/digital-education-market

Higher Education Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/higher-education-market

Learning Management System (LMS) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/learning-management-system-lms-market



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/education-and-learning-analytics-market

More Research: https://wallstrt24.com/author/theinsightpartners/