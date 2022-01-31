PERU’S JUDICIAL AUTHORITIES DISMISSED ANOTHER THREE GROUNDLESS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST PALM COMPANY OCHO SUR
The Company confirms that the judicial authorities made this decision because the claimants never presented factual evidence to support their accusations
These criminal accusations, archived by the Peruvian judicial system, demonstrate a clear strategy designed to harass and damage the reputation of Ocho Sur through false, recurring accusations.”PUCALLPA, LIMA (PROVINCIA), PERU, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru’s Public Prosecutor and the Judicial courts decided to dismiss three accusations against Ocho Sur, because they lacked evidence. First, Ocho Sur had been accused of the construction of two illegal roads, one on land owned by a third company and the other on land belonging to a native community. The accusations included claims of deforestation and land usurpation. In addition, in a defamatory action, company officers were accused of forcing their employees to work during the pandemic.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
The first accusation (Case Nº 00099-2020-39-2402-JR-PE-01) for deforestation was dismissed by the court who strongly rejected the accusation against Ocho Sur Officers, as, after a thorough investigation the allegations were not supported by the facts.
The second accusation (Case Nº 3006074500-2020-965-0) for alleged usurpation of lands of a native community was also dismissed by the Public Prosecutor because yet again the facts were not proven; moreover, there was no evidence whatsoever that would link the activity being investigated with Ocho Sur.
Finally, in another blunt resolution, the Public Prosecutor dismissed the third accusation (Case Nº 3006015600- 2021-35) for forcing employees to work during the pandemic, as there were not even the bare minimum elements that would justify initiating an investigation. It is important to point out that this complaint was based on anonymous posts on social networks and notwithstanding the fact that the prosecutor gave substantial time to the suing lawyer to present any factual evidence to support their claims, she failed to produce any.
These criminal accusations, archived by the Peruvian judicial system, demonstrate a clear strategy designed to harass and damage the reputation of Ocho Sur through false, recurring accusations that are initiated and then subsequently reported on and promoted on certain digital media in an orchestrated manner.
“As a company, we alert the Public Prosecutor, the judiciary authorities, and all Peruvian government authorities to not be surprised, pressured, or intimidated by ruthless organizations and individuals whose only purpose is to cause conflicts between neighbors, damage the reputation of the people of our region and compromise the good name of law-abiding companies like Ocho Sur, that is a formal business, that complies with all national and international laws, and protects their workers, their neighbors, and the environment”, commented Ocho Sur’s legal advisor.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, people and promotes inclusive economic development.
