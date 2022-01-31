Medical Implant Market: Asia Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2027.

North America accounted for 44.9% market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Implant Market By Product Type (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implant, Neurostimulators, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast Implants) and Biomaterial Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, and Natural Biomaterials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The medical implants industry garnered $85.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $147.46 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives from medical health insurance companies for critical issues, and increase in awareness regarding different types of implants drive the growth of the global medical implant market. However, high cost of treatment and stringent approval process restrain the market growth. Contrarily, technological advancements in implants present new opportunities in the coming years.

The orthopedic implants segment accounted for approximately 28.9% share of the market in 2019.

The neurostimulators segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 8.8% of the market in 2019.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

