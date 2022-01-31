Tilt Sensors Market to hit US$ 402.94 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.0% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled “Tilt Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 268.72 million in 2021 to US$ 402.94 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Growing Adoption of Tilt Sensors in Industrial Application to Drive Market Growth during Forecast Period

Industrial robots are used in a variety of industries today, including semiconductors and autos, as well as plastics processing and metal forging. Almost any repetitive task, especially one that is risky or difficult for humans, is ideal for a robot. The use of robots in the manufacturing industry is particularly beneficial. Robots have traditionally been utilized in high-volume activities, but as technology progresses and the cost of industrial robots decreases, more options and opportunities for medium- and small-scale operations are becoming available. industrial robots, when combined with other technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) or 3D printing robots, can deliver improved product quality and more precise and reliable procedures.

When robots perform repetitive jobs, workers are less likely to be injured, which is especially important when production takes place in harsh environments. Supervisors can also monitor the procedure from afar, either online or from a remote location. Having a person oversee many production tasks is frequently more expensive than using a robot. workers' talents and knowledge can then be applied to other sectors of the organization, such as engineering, programming, and maintenance. In robotics, a tilt sensor is used to measure tilt angle with a ground plane reference.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tilt sensor Market

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic created enormous disruption across industries, such as electronics and semiconductors. Business models are witnessing drastic changes, including the manufacturing units, capital expenditures, R&D, demand, supply chain, production decisions, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Over the past several months, the COVID-19 outbreak severely challenged the strategic plans of electronics and semiconductors manufacturers.

The surge in Demand for Automotive and Transportation Industries

In the automotive industry, The use of tilt or inclination sensors is growing. These, together with gyroscopes, are primarily employed to improve passenger safety and vehicle efficiency. Tilt sensors are utilized in a variety of vehicle applications, including electronic parking brakes, rollover detection, electronic stability control, and idle stop-start, among others. Additionally, as automotive firms increase their investments in vehicle automation, the use of ADAS and inertial navigation, hill-start assistance, and dynamic headlight leveling has grown. Mercedes, for example, has created self-leveling lamps that adapt to the road's inclination curves. The organization has installed tilt sensors for this automation as well. In recent years, the development and usage of these cars have increased dramatically. For example, BMW began production of autonomous electric vehicles at their new plant in March 2019. According to UBS, AV production and sales income is predicted to reach USD 243 billion by 2030.

Tilt Sensor Market Technology-Based Market Insights

By technology, the tilt sensor market is segmented into force balance, MEMS, and fluid-filled. The force balance segment led the market with a share of 46.0% in 2020; it is expected to gain a 44.5% share by 2028. Tiltmeters and inclinometers frequently use force balance sensors, which are gravity-referenced sensors. A flexure-supported torque balance device with a pendulous mass hanging between two position detectors constitutes the sensor. The position of the mass is monitored by the position sensors and causes a current change when the mass tries to move in the direction of tilt (due to the force of gravity).

Tilt Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., LTD. , Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players in the global Tilt Sensor market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Sensata Technologies advanced an electrification strategy with the acquisition of e-mobility component maker Sendyne Corp.

