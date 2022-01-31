Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,477 in the last 365 days.

CoinLoan Introduces Partial Loan Repayment Feature

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinLoan, a trailblazer in crypto-backed lending, has unveiled a new feature — instant partial loan repayments. Customers borrowing against crypto assets can pay off their loans with flexible amounts and without additional fees. The interest-only model works for current and new users. They can repay as much or as little as they like in the denominated currency of their loans.

CoinLoan is the only provider of crypto products licensed in the EU, and this novelty is an important leap forward for crypto asset management. The feature has been added to the web platform, and it will soon appear in the company's mobile app.

Previously, CoinLoaners had two options — a fixed schedule of installments and early repayment in full. The new scheme accommodates customer wishes. It reflects the company's dedication to the unceasing improvement of user experience.

Compared to other lending platforms, CoinLoan provides unparalleled freedom. Most of its rivals charge borrowers handsomely for early repayment. Now, borrowers can decide how much or how little to pay per month without worrying about penalties. This degree of flexibility is on par with bank loans. By making partial repayments, customers can manage their finances wisely.

Evgenii Zomchak, Product Owner of CoinLoan, said: "We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers this new feature on our loan offering. We continuously look to innovate our product for the benefit of the user and the wider crypto community, and this development will help our loan customers with greater flexibility on repayments. The CoinLoan team has decades of experience in finance and technology worldwide, and we are looking to bring bank-grade services to the crypto industry."

CoinLoan is the only EU-licensed crypto platform. Its functionality is multifaceted: loans against cryptocurrencies are offered alongside interest accounts with higher-than-average APY and exchange services. Individual and corporate clients enjoy bank-level security guarantees.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan is the only crypto platform licensed in the EU. Established in 2017, it provides crypto-backed loans, interest accounts, and crypto exchange to private and corporate clients. Insurance of all assets and stringent bank-grade security guarantee the highest level of protection to each user.

CoinLoan offers attractive APY rates and loan conditions, transparency, and reliable 24/7 human support. High rates of customer retention and satisfaction attest to its success. Users of CoinLoan can build and manage diverse portfolios of crypto assets, fiat currencies, and CLT, the platform's native token.

The company's commitment to innovation is supported by state-of-the-art technology and strategic partnerships. CoinLoan is driving the industry forward by enhancing the existing landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

For more information, please visit us at https://coinloan.io/

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coin_loan

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coinloan.project/

Telegram: https://t.me/coinloan_news

Media Contact

Brand: CoinLoan

Contact: Alisa Pargentanyan, PR & Communications Manager

E-mail: alisa@coinloan.io

Website: https://coinloan.io/

SOURCE: CoinLoan


You just read:

CoinLoan Introduces Partial Loan Repayment Feature

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.