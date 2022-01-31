Bethesda based startup uses AI technology for birthday greetings from Presidents and Royalty

BestWishes.ai BestWishes.ai Celebrity Birthday Wishes

AI startup is making birthdays great again, with personalized videos from famous leaders

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new website has launched with a fun and quirky take on the traditional greeting card.

BestWishes.ai lets users create personalized birthday videos from famous leaders like Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth, and JFK. No, these are obviously not real videos. Instead, they are created using patent-pending artificial intelligence technology, sometimes called “deepfake” or “synthetic media.”

While the tech sounds complicated, the website is very simple. Customers — who pay $5 per video — simply enter the name and age of the birthday boy or girl. A few seconds later, the website creates a video of the leader, wishing, for example, a happy 70th birthday to your Aunt Susan.

BestWishes.ai is challenging the goliaths of the greeting card industry, such as Hallmark, Paperless Post, and American Greetings. However, the industry is large and ripe for disruption. Over $7 billion is spent annually on greeting cards in the U.S., according to the Greeting Card Association. Online greeting cards (or e-cards) is where BestWishes.ai plays and is the fastest growing segment at $1.3 billion in annual sales.

"We want to offer people a unique and memorable way to celebrate birthdays and other occasions," said Ethan Laub, Co-Founder of BestWishes.ai. "Most greeting cards are quickly discarded and forgotten. But who will forget a personal birthday video from a President or a Queen?"

There has been an explosion of “deepfake” videos of late, ranging from fun to businessy to downright malicious. This startup is a refreshing example of how AI can be used for a positive purpose: putting a smile on people’s faces.

