Elvantis Introduces a Metaverse-inspired NFT Game That Rewards Players with Crypto

Elvantis has announced its plans to launch a metaverse-inspired online NFT game that brings gamers and NFT enthusiasts art beyond limitation. The gaming ecosystem combines the best aspects of gaming with the addictive thrill of amassing digital collectibles.

/EIN News/ -- Québec, Canada, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Players can explore a metaverse built around a captivating narrative and grab NFTs to add to their collection. They can then use their collectibles to enhance the power of avatars or trade them in the intergalactic Marketplace to earn crypto.

The metaverse-inspired game brings unique characters and stories, state-of-the-art graphics, and animations that aims to deliver a fun digital experience. The platform will feature numerous mini-games with captivating gameplay and features that allow users to combine skill, luck, and investment to increase their NFT collections and crypto earnings.

Get Ready For the Launch of the Elvantis Token and NFTs

The ELV token's official launch and the NFT sale are scheduled to start in early February 2022. The events will kick off on February 1 at 11 PM UTC with the presale of ULTRAGLOW, a rare and highly sought-after Xspace NFT. The Lands presale will follow shortly after on February 2.

Investors will then be invited to participate in the public token sale on February 4. The event will allow participants to buy and claim up to 100% of their ELV tokens and NTFs.

After completing the presale events, the team will add liquidity on Pancakesawp and announce the schedule of listings and opening of the market in the other exchanges.

How to Earn in the Metaverse of Elvantis

The game allows users to explore the digital universe as a bounty hunter to find and build the best Alien. During their journey in space, players can discover intergalactic treasure chests that hold rare and valuable collectibles.

Holders of rare NFTs can trade their collectibles for crypto or use them to equip their avatars with the tools they need to explore the universe. The more a player ventures into space, the higher their chances of uncovering the rarest and most valuable items from chests and adventures.

Bounty hunters can also find tools and abilities that make their Alien better equipped to explore and access rarer items that fetch higher crypto rewards. What's more, Elvantis users can increase their earnings by starting a farm that facilitates the passive growth of their NFTs.

About Elvantis

Elvantis is a decentralized cross-chain application that runs on multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BSC, and Matic. The experienced team of developers behind the metaverse is committed to delivering the future of play-to-earn games.

To connect with the community and keep up with upcoming developments on the Metaverse of Elvantis, check out the social pages below:

Julio Cesar da Silva Bernardes admin@ (at) elvantis.com