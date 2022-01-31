January 31, 2022

For the month of January, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) celebrated National Radon Awareness Month, educating homeowners about what radon is and how to test homes to prevent it from causing damage to families. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has been proud to partner with the Maryland Department of the Environment to get this knowledge to residents who are planning to buy or rent a home.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. Since radon is a gas that cannot be seen, residents are encouraged to test their home often and regularly. To help increase testing Maryland Department of the Environment has offered to give Maryland residents a discount for a radon home tool-kit.

Working together, we have helped Maryland renters and homeowners protect their homes and families from radon. Please join us in sharing the knowledge by hastaging #DHCDMDHomes and #RadonActionMonth on all social media platforms.