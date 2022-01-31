Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,566 in the last 365 days.

National Radon Awareness

Radon, potential health risk by this odorless gas

For the month of January, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) celebrated National Radon Awareness Month, educating homeowners about what radon is and how to test homes to prevent it from causing damage to families. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has been proud to partner with the Maryland Department of the Environment to get this knowledge to residents who are planning to buy or rent a home.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. Since radon is a gas that cannot be seen, residents are encouraged to test their home often and regularly. To help increase testing Maryland Department of the Environment has offered to give Maryland residents a discount for a radon home tool-kit

Working together, we have helped Maryland renters and homeowners protect their homes and families from radon. Please join us in sharing the knowledge by hastaging #DHCDMDHomes and #RadonActionMonth on all social media platforms. 

You just read:

National Radon Awareness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.