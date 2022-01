Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday Jan. 28. He was 68.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall at 315 S. 5th.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck. Both are open to the public.

