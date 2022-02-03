POPUP PERSONALIZED E-LEARNING PLATFORM INVITES U.S. TEACHERS TO JOIN PEERS FOR IMPACTFUL ONLINE TEACHING
Innovative K-12 Platform Offers Teachers Supplementary Income for Building Online Lessons that Complement Classroom LearningMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PopUp EduTech, Inc., –a personalized, K-12 e-learning platform supporting individualized learning needs by matching teaching and learning styles–invites 8-12 grade teachers to join its subscription-free platform’s Beta launch. Teachers interested in joining PopUp School can register for an informational webinar to learn more about the platform’s unique offerings. Over 300 teachers have already joined the platform, building online lessons. Early adopters joining as Partner Teachers earn $75 for each approved lesson created and published on the platform.
“PopUp School gives teachers an opportunity to be very creative and tailor lessons by focusing on the students as the number one priority. As teachers, we often create lessons for a general population of students in our classroom. But PopUp let’s teachers tailor their lessons, focusing on students who learn visually, or with hands-on activities, and so on. The platform gives teachers a clean canvas where they can create with one goal in mind: the learner. And what teacher doesn't want to create their dream lesson?” says Math teacher, Noslinn Gisselle Tosta Ruiz, currently teaching at Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii.
In a 2021 Rand Corporation survey, nearly 1 in 4 teachers said they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the 2020–2021 school year–a 60% increase from pre-pandemic projected leaves. Black or African-American teachers were particularly likely to plan to leave. Some 78% of teachers reported job-related stress–nearly 50% higher than the general public–and depression at two-and-a-half times more than the general population.
“PopUp School takes the stress out of building online lessons, offering teachers innovative tools to create and categorize personalized lessons to reach one, or a combination of learning styles, while delivering highly impactful teaching and individualized learning experiences. Teachers can fully impact their students’ wide range of learning styles, complement their classroom curriculum, and ultimately empower learners,” said Suren Aloyan, Co-Founder, CEO of PopUp EduTech, Inc., a serial EdTech entrepreneur and Founding President of the award-winning, Armenia-based Dasaran Ed-Tech Company with over a 1.2 million user base.
PopUp platform matches well-suited online lessons to the students’ assessed learning styles, while providing teachers with:
--Automated Lesson Builder–robust, adaptive, digital tool sets guide teachers through lesson-building templates with steps to build engaging online lessons that integrate a Quiz Builder, videos, and visuals for greater student engagement.
--Lesson Assessment–lessons built and submitted to the PopUp review board for assessment and feedback, when approved and uploaded to the platform, are made available to a community of subscribers.
--Learning Styles–lessons collated into various teaching and learning styles reinforce impactful learning journeys for student subscribers.
--Teacher Profile Page–private dashboard, linked with lessons built, allows teachers to manage viewed and purchased lessons, and monitor earnings.
U.S.-based teachers joining as Partner Teachers can unlock endless teaching and monetization opportunities by registering for an informational webinar to learn more about the PopUp platform and its unique offerings or email, contact@popupschool.com. In Q1, PopUp School will offer a library of categorized lessons for 8-12 grade students for a $34.99 monthly subscription fee, with unlimited access to lessons.
About PopUp EduTech School
PopUp EduTech Inc. is a personalized, K-12 e-learning platform supporting individualized learning needs by matching teaching and learning styles. Launched in 2021 by a team of veteran SaaS, pedagogy, and EdTech experts with global perspectives and insight on teaching, learning, and 21st-century digital education, PopUp facilitates the delivery of highly impactful teaching and individualized learning experiences. To learn more about PopUp EduTech, visit https://www.popupschool.com/ and connect via Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest updates.
