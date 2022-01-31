North America Wound Debridement Products Market Size, Data Analysis and Report, 2028 | Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet

North America Wound Debridement Products Market

During debridement, doctors remove dead tissue to promote healing. This step is necessary because dead tissue provides a home for bacteria and slows the growth of healthy tissue. In addition, the removal of dead tissue can promote the healing of the wound, so it is important that the skin remains moist. The duration of wound debridement varies from twenty to thirty minutes. The type of wound will also determine how deep the wound is.

North America wound debridement products market is estimated to account for US$ 223.4 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 378.3 Mn by the end of 2028.

Market Drivers:

According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S. Such rise in number of sports-related injuries is expected to propel growth of North America wound debridement products market.

Market Opportunities:

Introduction of safer guidelines for reusable wound debridement products are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Reusable wound debridement products are cost-effective treatment options. On the other hand, factor such as risk of infection is restricting the use of these products.

Market Restraints:

Use of wound debridement may lead to allergic reaction, which is projected to hamper growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

Chronic ulcers segment in North America wound debridement products market was valued at US$ 88.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 175.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Chronic ulcers because of diabetes are on the rise in North America region. For instance, according to American College of Physicians, 2017, lifetime incidence of foot ulcers in diabetic patients is between 19 to 34%.

The Mechanical Debridement Pads segment held dominant position in North America wound debridement products market in 2018, accounting for 29.8% share in terms of value. Several established manufacturers in the market such as B. Braun, Lohmann & Rauscher, and others offer these products in the market. Availability of variety of products, and widespread presence is projected to propel growth of the segment.

The hospital segment held dominant position in North America wound debridement products market in 2018, accounting for 43.8% share in terms of value, followed by ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics, respectively.

Market Trends:

Manufacturer are involved in adopting various marketing strategies to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2020, MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products for severe burn and wound management, presented its portfolio at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference held in the U.S.

Growing number of wound care centers supporting growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, Baptist Health Corbin announce to start a Wound Care Center for the treatment of chronic or non-healing sores or wounds through debridement, specialty dressings, negative pressure therapies, bioengineering tissues and biosynthetic.

Regulations

Canada

• Policies and Regulations:

o Governmental agencies and professional regulatory bodies are establishing limits and conditions on nurses scope of practice and developing directives, including CSWD. In Western Canada, because RNs are now covered by the Heath Professions Act, CSWD has been declared a “restricted activity” in Alberta and a “reserved action” in BC. Only those acts determined to pose significant risk to the public and legislated as “restricted” (or “reserved”) are “exclusive” in that only those professions who are authorized to perform each restricted activity may legally do so, based on individual practitioner competence. Ontario has similar legislation, with regulations under the Nursing Act and “controlled acts” authorized by the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in North America wound debridement products market include, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International, Arobella Medical, LLC, Bactiguard AB, MediWound Ltd., Misonix, Inc., Söring GmbH, BSN Medical, and Derma Sciences Inc.



Key Developments:

In March 2020: MediWound Ltd., a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority expanded its contract with the company

In December 2019: Misonix, Inc., a manufacturer of minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, announced publication of two new large real-world studies proving the clinical effectiveness of its all human split thickness skin allograft TheraSkin for the treatment of complex wounds

