Medical Gases & Equipment Market 2021 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18,090.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.34%

Medical Gases and Equipment

SEATTLE𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Oxygen is a medical gas used for life support and to treat diseases such as respiratory diseases, carbon monoxide poisoning and cardiovascular diseases. Liquid nitrogen is used in the treatment of cancer. In cryosurgery, cold gas is used to remove tumor and skin lesions.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The global medical gases and equipment market is expected to grow in the near term due to the rising rate of chronic disorders. For example, as per the study, Global and Regional Diabetes Rate Estimates for 2019 and estimates for 2030 and 2045: Results of the 9th edition of the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, published in September 2019 in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice. 463 million people worldwide are expected to have diabetes in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rising funding for public hospitals is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical gases and equipment market. For example, as per a 2017-18 report updated in August 2019 by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Hospitals, funding for hospital services grew by an average of 1.8% per year in public hospitals and an average of 2.9% per year in private hospitals in Australia between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3826

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Growth in the market is likely to be limited due to shortage of helium gas. The contribution of helium to MRI coolant and cryogenics is inevitable. Although, helium deficiency is likely to limit growth in the global medical gases and equipment market.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The global medical gases and equipment market is projected to be valued at US $ 9,759.0 million in 2019 and is expected to witness US $ 18,090.7 million at a CAGR of 8.0% over the estimated period (2020 and 2027). The global medical gases and equipment market is expected to grow in the near term due to rising domestic healthcare costs.

The medical equipment segment has the leading position in the global medical gases and equipment market in 2019, considering a 50.7% share in terms of value, with Section 2 and Section 3. Rising rates of chronic diseases expected to increase market growth over the approximate period.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time. However, the growing number of cases has created a huge gap between demand and supply. For example, as of April 26, 2020, there were 2,810,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, as per the World Health Organization.

Regulatory bodies are focusing on increasing the supply of medical gas and equipment. For example, in April 2020, U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a temporary policy to help increase the number of portable cryogenic oxygen and nitrogen containers.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3826

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

January 2020: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Announces increase in product prices, monthly service charges and surcharges for liquids and large quantities of hydrogen; Liquid argon; Liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen; And liquid carbon dioxide

February 2019: Praxair, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc, announces doubling of production capacity at its Neosho, Missouri air separation plant.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global gases and equipment market are MATHESON Tri-Gas Inc., Airgas Inc., Medical Gas Solutions, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BeaconMedaes LLC, Praxair Inc. (The Linde Group), and Air Liquide S.A.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3826

About US:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.