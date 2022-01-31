Proactive Services Market is Expected to Reach USD 10.45 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Proactive Services Market Size – USD 2.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.3%, Market Trends – The rapid adoption of advanced technologies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for understanding consumer needs and market trends are propelling the growth of the market.

The global proactive services market is forecast to reach USD 10.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing need for understanding consumer needs and market trends is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of the internet and e-commerce, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The demand for omnichannel services has increased with the rising trend towards digital customer experience. The proactive customer service is provided according to the customer needs through the deployment of self-service applications across all channels. The basics of the service are to create a section on the website - where the customers can be provided with information regarding suggestions or issues they may encounter which may troubleshoot them during the process. Proactively enabling the customers to help themselves empowers the customer and improves the overall customer experience. Proactive customer support allows firms to improve customer experience, which fuels the overall brand success.

Key participants include HPE, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Juniper, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Huawei, Fortinet, Avaya, Mcafee, Symantec, DXC Technology, and Servion, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1668

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among technologies, big data analytics accounted for the largest market share of ~42% in the year 2019. The extensive use of advanced technologies and cloud-based storage has led to the generation of a massive amount of data from multiple organizations. Big data analytics are designed to handle data on a massive scale.

• The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of ~64% in the year 2019, owing to the increasing investments on digital marketing software.

• The support and maintenance services account for the largest market share of ~40% in the year 2019. Application of artificial intelligence for proactive customer services enables firms to provide better customer support and resolve several difficulties by integrating these tools into their operational processes.

• The IT & telecommunication industry is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, attributed to the emergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning. The IT and telecom sector has digitized and offers a unique customer experience to match the shifting customer behaviors. Their investment in end-to-end digital operations has driven the growth of the industry.

• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2019, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/proactive-services-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Proactive services market on the basis of technology, component, end-use, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Big Data Analytics

• Artificial Intelligence

• Machine Learning

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Support and Maintenance

• System Integration

• Training & Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Customer Experience Management

• Network Management

• Cloud Management

• Data Center Management

• Device / Endpoint Management

• Application Management

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1668

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.